Doctors confirmed that adhering to the precautionary measures during the coming month of Ramadan is a great opportunity to skip the second wave of Corona, and reduce infection cases, especially after the provision of seven million and 959 thousand and 682 vaccine doses in more than 205 medical centers distributed over the various regions of the country within the plan to reach the introduction of The vaccine was provided to 100% of community members, which contributed to the increase in the percentage of people recovering from the virus to about 96.5% of the total infections, as the number of infections recorded in the country since the emergence of the virus reached 453,69 cases, while the number of cases of recovery reached 436,463 cases, to reduce the number of cases The active infection that is still receiving treatment has reached 15 thousand and 129 cases, while the death rate of the total injuries reached 0.3%, which is the lowest global rates.

In detail, doctors and specialists warned of the danger of family gatherings during the month of Ramadan, describing them as “fertile foci” for transmitting infection, and doubling the chances of infection with “Corona”, stressing the need to follow precautionary measures and not be complacent, especially since the month of Ramadan will entail determining the direction of the epidemiological trend during the summer.

The National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority advised community members to avoid gatherings of councils during Ramadan nights, to stay away from family visits, and to avoid distributing and exchanging meals, noting that members of the same family who live in the same house can eat group meals.

The spokesperson for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, called on community members to cooperate and adhere to measures to confront “Covid-19” during the blessed month of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, stressing that public health is a priority and a social responsibility, and community solidarity is an indispensable necessity, in addition to Observance of the instructions is a legitimate and national duty that guarantees safety and leads to recovery.

Al Hosani stressed the possibility of enjoying the spirit of the blessed month of Ramadan, despite social distancing, by continuing to communicate with family and friends using social media and digital platforms, stressing that the UAE has established a proactive approach in dealing with crises and was one of the first countries in the world to provide vaccines, “Covid-19.” “All residents are free of charge, and a sophisticated system of preventive measures has been applied to face the repercussions of the pandemic, and an effective strategy for recovery planning for all sectors has been adopted.

For his part, a specialist in family medicine at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, a member of the National Team for Coronavirus Awareness, Dr. Adel Sajwani, stated that there is a false belief that fasting reduces the body’s immunity, but studies are unanimous that it increases it. He said: “We advise in Ramadan to eat healthy food and exercise regularly,” noting that “members of society are more accustomed to social contact and family visits during Ramadan, but the Corona pandemic still requires us to preventive measures to protect ourselves and our families by preventing home gatherings. So as not to contribute to spreading the infection, as one person can transmit the disease to the whole family. ”

He added: “Everyone should be in his home with members of his small family only, and to stay away from extended family gatherings, and for breakfast to be limited to members of the same family who live in the apartment or house itself, and we also advise the elderly and those with weak immunity to perform prayers at home, Refraining from distributing food in front of homes, and replacing it by communicating with charitable societies and those permitted to coordinate and distribute money and food to the needy, as they are more able to take precautionary measures to protect society, and communication with the elderly and people with chronic diseases must remain through means of communication and smart applications.

For his part, the Infectious Diseases Consultant at Khalifa Hospital and Al Rahba Hospital, Dr. Jihad Abdullah, affirmed that “the current stage requires dispensing with some social customs and traditions associated with the blessed month of Ramadan, warning that some groups are negligent in adhering to preventive measures, especially those who received the vaccine, believing them. They are immune to being vaccinated, and that in the event of infection, its symptoms will be minor to them, forgetting that if they are infected, they will pose a danger to society, and they may cause injury to the groups most vulnerable to complications, which may reach death, especially the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

He stressed that «the joy of the holy month of Ramadan should not lead us to be lenient in applying preventive measures, because negligence will affect those around it, and some of them may be elderly or people with chronic diseases, and complications will occur to them that result in deaths, and complacency wastes the state’s efforts in The fight against the pandemic, and its achievements in the areas of early detection and investigation, treatment of the injured, in addition to providing vaccines to all segments of society.

Doctors in the first line of defense, Mohamed Salah, Mai Al-Sayed, Wafa Omar, and Ahmed Al-Laithi stated that the warning against the danger of gatherings during the month of Ramadan is not intended to restrict families, but rather the goal of the public good and preserving the health and safety of everyone, in light of a global epidemic that constitutes High risk, especially for the elderly and people with chronic diseases who suffer from weak immunity.

They emphasized that stopping invitations to others, or attending any gatherings, is the correct decision, because it will prevent mixing between the infected and the healthy and limit the increase of those infected with the virus, and it is also in line with adherence to the instructions issued by the health authorities in the country in the current period, stressing that «away Gatherings are a societal responsibility that everyone must adhere to to protect others from infection and its complications, with the need to continue to adhere to washing hands with soap and water or sterilizing them, wearing medical masks, and physical distancing to reduce the chances of disease spreading in the community.

8 precautionary measures

Doctors in the first line of defense have identified eight precautionary measures that must be adhered to, and not be tolerated, to reduce the number of new people infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) during the coming period, and to reduce the epidemiological trend to less than 300 infections per day, as happened in the first wave. :

1- Taking the vaccine to reduce the chances of infection with the virus.

2- Download the “Al-Hosn” application to identify those in contact with people who have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

3- Avoid family visits and gatherings and replace them with electronic means of communication and phone calls.

4- Refrain from distributing food or cash during the month of Ramadan, and electronic donation and alms and zakat.

5- Avoid visiting and exiting pregnant women, children, and people most vulnerable to infection.

6- Prohibition of meeting domestic workers for anyone outside the home.

7- Adherence to the precautionary measures during the performance of the prayers in the mosque.

8- Pay attention to hand hygiene and wash them with soap and water, or sterilize them when touching any external surface, while avoiding touching the eyes and nose.

Inspection campaigns

The National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority has identified the most prominent preventive measures that must be followed during the coming month of Ramadan, indicating that intensive inspection campaigns will be carried out during the holy month, and legal measures have been taken against all violators, whether individuals or institutions.

The commission decided to hold Tarawih prayers according to the precautionary controls against “Covid-19”, in addition to continuing to work with all preventive measures and measures to perform the prayers, and not to allow any breakfast tables in the mosques, with the duration of the evening prayer and Tarawih prayers being limited to no more than 30 minutes, and it will be closed. Mosques immediately after prayer, with the continued closure of women’s prayer areas, service and health facilities, and chapels on the external roads.

The authority indicated that it is not allowed to establish family or institutional breakfast tents or in a public place to eat group meals, or to provide and distribute iftar meals in front of homes and mosques.

It called on those wishing to participate in this type of community activities to coordinate with charitable agencies, and to donate and pay alms and zakat electronically.

• 15,129 Coronavirus patients are still receiving treatment.



• 7.9 million doses of vaccine were provided in 205 medical centers distributed all over the country.



• 0.3% death rate from the total emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

