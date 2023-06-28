Doctors have warned against excessive consumption of red meat with the advent of Eid al-Adha, due to the dangers it causes such as high blood pressure and complications from heart disease and gout, in addition to colon cancer.

Family medicine consultant, Dr. Adel Saeed Sajwani, said that Eid is an occasion that witnesses close family relationships, visits, and eating in a family atmosphere, and meat, starches, carbohydrates, and sugars abound, which are substances that excessive consumption may lead to risks.

He added, “Eid meat is rich in protein and fat, and is harmful to people with heart disease, high blood pressure, and gout.”

He continued that eating sweets, starches, fruits and dates in large quantities is not good, because it leads to an increase in sugar.

Sajwani continued, “For those who do not have pressure, gout, or diabetes, eating meat in large quantities on Eid causes them diseases in the digestive system, such as GERD, acidity, stomach and colon disorders, and flatulence.”

A general medicine specialist, Dr. Marco Labib, said that red meat is a food that is very rich in proteins and fatty substances, and that moderation in eating it is required to supply the body with animal proteins and fats. But just as it has benefits for building the body, it has very great harms, and excessive consumption of it leads to an increase in cholesterol, fats, and uric acid, and it is also a contributing factor to the occurrence of colon cancer, so it is advised not to overeat it.

He stressed that sugars are important for building the body with energy and supplying it with the amount of calories required for the daily activities of the body, but it is recommended to eat sugars from its natural sources such as fruits, and juices are not recommended.

He stressed not to overeat mangoes, melons, grapes, figs and dates, and to replace them with fruits such as bananas, kiwis, apples and oranges.

And a specialist in liver and digestive diseases, Dr. Reham Abdel-Aal, warned of the harms of excessive meat consumption on Eid Al-Adha, as it leads to damage to the health of the heart and blood vessels, due to its high content of saturated fats, which cause high levels of harmful cholesterol in the blood.

And Reham Abdel-Aal added that some studies have confirmed that there is a relationship between excessive consumption of red and processed meat, and the high chances of developing some types of cancer, such as stomach cancer, pancreatic cancer, and colon cancer, in addition to what it can lead to indigestion because of the protein and fat it contains in a way that makes the process Digestion takes a long time, which leads to constipation, bloating, gas and stomach cramps.

She pointed out that excessive consumption of sweets during Eid leads to acidity, flatulence, and weight gain due to their high calories and high content of sugars and carbohydrates.

Dr.. Adel Sajwani:

Excess meat may lead to an increased incidence of colon and esophageal cancer.

Dr.. Marco Labib:

“It is advised to eat sugars from their natural sources, such as fruits, and to avoid sweets and juices.”

Dr.. Reham Abdel Aal:

“Excessive consumption of meat causes indigestion and causes constipation and flatulence.”