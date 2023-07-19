The last step, before being able to sign the contract. Morning of medical visits for Juan Cuadrado, who after taking the first part of exams at Humanitas, completes the review of clinical trials at the Istituto di Medicina dello Sport in Milan. The Colombian, who landed last night at Linate, showed up around 12.30 as scheduled in the programme. If no critical issues emerge, he will go to the viale della Liberazione headquarters, where he will sign the agreement that will bind him to Inter for next season, with a net salary of 2.5 million euros. An operation that will allow Inzaghi to have a replacement of quality and experience on the right wing, where Dumfries generally operates.