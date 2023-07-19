At Coni the hostile reception of the Inter ultras for the Colombian: “If it’s something else you want, it’s up to you to prove it”. Signing in the afternoon
The last step, before being able to sign the contract. Morning of medical visits for Juan Cuadrado, who after taking the first part of exams at Humanitas, completes the review of clinical trials at the Istituto di Medicina dello Sport in Milan. The Colombian, who landed last night at Linate, showed up around 12.30 as scheduled in the programme. If no critical issues emerge, he will go to the viale della Liberazione headquarters, where he will sign the agreement that will bind him to Inter for next season, with a net salary of 2.5 million euros. An operation that will allow Inzaghi to have a replacement of quality and experience on the right wing, where Dumfries generally operates.
Cuadrado also took the first selfies with some young supporters, but however, the reception was not the best: a small group of Curva Nord fans displayed a banner in front of the Coni building. “Up to now you’ve done everything to make you hate yourself, if it’s anything else you want to prove”, a clear reference to his past with the Juventus shirt, which has seen him protagonist of controversial episodes with the nerazzurri in recent years . The latest is the dispute with Lukaku and the subsequent double expulsion in the last Italian Cup.
