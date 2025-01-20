The Association of Doctors and Higher Graduates of Madrid (Amyts), Metges of Catalonia (MC) and the Medical Union of Euskadi (SME) They reject the draft of the Framework Statute of health professionals. They consider that the document “evidence that the journey of joint regulation of health care conditions has come to an end,” as the organizations – majority in their respective autonomies – have pointed out in a statement.

Next January 22 (this Wednesday), The Ministry of Health will meet with the unions to continue negotiating the document that will include their working conditions in the future. It is expected to be an intense meeting since there are measures proposed by Mónica García’s department that have felt like a jug of cold water among the doctors.

For all three organizations, the The most “sensitive” and “controversial” points concern exclusively the medical community. “It makes no sense that the specificities of the profession, determining the functioning of the system, are negotiated and regulated in a global framework, often hostile, for physicians,” they point out. “Health must assume that the path is different if it wants to ensure the leadership, quality and sustainability of the National Health System,” they add.

The most controversial section of the Statute is exclusivity complement. On the one hand, heads of service, directors or managers of hospitals will not be able to combine their work in public healthcare with private healthcare. In the words of the Minister of Health, Mónica García, the objective of this measure is to “prevent conflicts of interest” and for these professionals to “have an exclusive dedication to the health system”, in addition to attracting talent.

The unions think that this point could be “counterproductive” at the moment when doctors weigh the conditions offered by the public sector and compare them with the private sector. “Exclusivity forces a choice and, taking into account the under-resourcing of the SNS, which in many cases leads to precariousness, healthcare pressure and exhaustion, there will be many doctors who will consider practicing in the private sphere, whose The need for staff is growing due to the sustained increase in policy subscriptions by the population,” they indicate.

The exclusivity complement It will also affect doctors who have just completed the MIR. The Ministry of Health seeks to implement a five-year period of exclusivity for the aforementioned professionals in public health. “Personnel graduated in medicine with specialized health training during the first five years of connection with the National Health System, will have exclusive dedication to the public sector,” the document states. According to these organizations, it is a “intolerable coercion of professional freedom that conditions the careers of young doctors to retain them through punishment and not through motivation and enthusiasm.

Furthermore, the Framework Statute includes a new classification of health professionals in which they are promoted, but without any financial compensation in exchange. In the words of the unions, a “trilerism exercise“.

Another section that includes is the implementation of 5-hour shifts and the elimination of those of 24. For Mónica García, it is a question of health and the quality of care that patients receive. Nevertheless, The unions point out that its implementation will be “extremely difficult” and many health administrations will choose to continue as before, citing organizational or healthcare reasons.

Amyts, M.C. and S.M.E. They regret that the Minister of Health has “ignored” the demands and reflections who were transferred to him last June. “Instead of offering an unequivocal improvement in working conditions so that public health is the professional field of reference and a pole for attracting talent, the Ministry opts for imposition, prohibition and restrictions with the aim of shackles the professionals”. They will soon request a meeting with the minister to address the initiative.