Hoda Al Tunaiji (Abu Dhabi)

With the many school activities for families at the beginning of the new school year, they must be careful to prepare a suitable lunch box for children that gives them the energy and health needed for their day. The importance of food cannot be neglected in any way, but with some creativity and precision, parents will be able to prepare meals well so that their school day is fruitful and full of health and vitality.

food box

Dr. Rania Deeb, a pediatric consultant at Health Plus Family Health Clinics, said: “The task of finding balanced nutritional options for children’s breakfast and lunch is very important with the return to school. Preparing a rich and balanced lunch box directly affects the child’s growth, development and health. Therefore, it is necessary to choose the ingredients that provide energy and focus, and plan in advance when preparing it and allocate time weekly to develop a plan for its ingredients. The goal is to collect at least two colors of fruits and vegetables. This not only enhances its attractiveness, but also ensures that the child gets the necessary vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. You can add some carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, apples and berries to enhance the child’s appetite for food.”

She added: “It is important to choose healthy snacks that give him a quick boost of energy between meals, but they should be free of added sugars and rich in nutrients. Avoid processed foods such as potato chips and biscuits, which may cause a rapid drop in energy levels during the day.”

Healthy foods

“Parents can provide healthy foods for children in a simple and fun way by preparing a balanced breakfast and involving them in the preparation, as well as preparing a rich lunch that contains multiple elements, changing the ingredients regularly to maintain food diversity, and preparing a healthy dinner, using herbs and spices with nutritious snacks that contain protein or fiber, drinking water instead of sugary drinks, and setting regular meal times with the family,” said Shaima Madi, a clinical nutritionist at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City. She added that healthy foods include fresh fruits, vegetables, low-fat yogurt, nuts, whole snacks, healthy sandwiches, and whole grains, and providing these foods helps students maintain their energy and focus throughout the school day.

She pointed out that some foods can harm students’ health and negatively affect their memory and concentration, including foods rich in sugar, high in saturated fats, canned foods, heavy and fatty meals, and those full of artificial colors. These foods should be avoided and healthy options should be preferred, which can help them maintain their energy and improve their concentration and memory.

healthy life

Fatima Bin Ammar, a nutritionist at Burjeel Medical City, stressed that proper nutrition is the basis of a healthy life and is an important part of the lives of students in educational institutions at different levels, given its direct and indirect impact on comprehension, ability to concentrate, academic performance, physical and psychological growth. A balanced diet and healthy foods improve energy levels, support the immune system, and enhance the general health of children at different stages of growth. Therefore, attention must be paid to providing healthy meals during school hours, whether meals are prepared at home or sold at school. She explained that breakfast in the morning is one of the most important meals of the day, as it provides the body with the energy needed to start the school day with activity and vitality. A healthy breakfast must contain a mixture of complex carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats, which represent the best choice and ideal combination for the meal. She stressed that breakfast is the first main meal that students start their long school day with, and it is preferable to eat it at home before leaving for school. There is also a light midday meal (between classes) that works to maintain activity and provide the body with energy. She pointed out that achieving a balanced meal requires the presence of a variety of nutritional elements in the meal, and that healthy, integrated nutrition for students is not limited to breakfast only, but extends to lunch and dinner, which ensures that the student obtains the basic nutritional elements that help him to memorize, study, and sometimes prepare for exams.