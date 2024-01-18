Medical tests, the rectors at Bernini: “No to the TOLC in March and May”

The Medicine test, which involves around 75 thousand students every year, never ceases to be talked about. It's today's news that the TAR of Lazio has canceled the provisions relating to the admission tests to the Faculty of Medicine for the academic year 2023/2024, guaranteeing the validity of registrations for those who had already passed the exams.

Sentence number 863, issued yesterday, occurred following complaints from about 3500 candidates excluded, who considered the evaluation criterion adopted to be irregular. According to internal and accredited sources in the university world, The Rectors of the Universities signed and addressed an official letter of request to the Minister of Education Anna Maria Bernini, asking to confirm the dates of the TOLC from last year.

According to the Rectors, in fact, April and July (contrary to the previously assumed dates of March and May) are the most convenient dates for students and for the universities themselves, who will have to organize the TOLC-Med according to the new provisions that the Ministry will communicate with the new announcement coming out. Preference confirmed by the students themselves who, when asked about it with a survey organized by the MedCampus Medicine Test Preparation Academy, they exposed themselves, reconfirming that 75% of them is in favor of confirming the old dates and methods.

Not only that: through one petition launched on Change.org, students are now actively moving to restore the old dates. Second Leonardo Vaghaye, founder and CEO of MedCampus, a startup that has helped thousands of students rank in the top national positions in medical tests, “the request forwarded with an official letter from the CRUI (Conference of Rectors of Italian Universities) fully coincides with the needs of students, who are currently expressing their wishes through an online petition. Their request is particularly relevant because having to taking the tests in March and May risks debasing the very meaning of maturity, a fundamental moment of growth in the student's academic career would find itself having to face, at the same time, two stages of great importance”.

It was MedCampus itself that organized a survey, aimed at all students already registered for the Medicine Test, to explore the preferences of those enrolled. 75% of the participants considered the Rectors' position valid, and started a petition to ask for the reconfirmation of the two dates initially scheduled since last year, namely April and July. The process that led to the possible postponement of the tests was not without twists and turns controversies. The announcement of 23-24, in fact, provided for sessions of the TOLC-MED test for the academic year 24/25 in the months of February and April.

An appeal presented, the first against the new TOLC-MED system, replacing the single test of September 2022, led to the meeting of the TAR on 10 January 2024 and to the public ruling on 17 January 2024. Before the ruling, rumors of a move of the test date had been circulated, with changes to the notice suspected in advance of an adverse opinion from the TAR due to irregularities. The ruling confirmed the illegitimacy of the equalized score, highlighting critical issues in the system TOLC-MED due to the lack of equal conditions between candidates. Before the release of the ruling, a possible shift of the test dates to March/April and May was hypothesized, but the rectors asked for a further delay following the previous year's calendar, with sessions in April and July.

