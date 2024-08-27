Ciudad Juarez.– The rector of the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez, Juan Ignacio Camargo Nassar, announced during the Hippocratic Oath of the graduates of the Medical Surgeon of the Institute of Biomedical Sciences that the Center for Clinical Care and Simulation will be inaugurated next month.

This project, in which approximately 100 million pesos have been invested, will be a resource for students in the university’s Health Sciences academic programs.

The new Clinical Care and Simulation Center, located in two three-story buildings at ICB, will feature simulated rehabilitation areas, laboratories, cubicles, and an emergency room. These spaces will allow students to practice essential skills such as physical examinations, catheter placement, injection administration, and childbirth.

Camargo also highlighted the quality of the academic staff, made up of professors with doctoral and master’s degrees, which ensures the quality of teaching.

The Centre’s equipment will include advanced technology such as virtual reality, specialised software, and plastic and silicone mannequins, as well as hospital beds for performing the exercises on humans. For the intervention on animals, consoles with high-resolution screens will be used.

The UACJ explained that these types of facilities are comparable to those of universities in large metropolises such as UNAM in Mexico City or the Monterrey Institute of Technology.

Raúl Ayala Mendoza, coordinator of the Medical Surgeon Program, highlighted the great demand for this program within the UACJ, emphasizing that during Camargo Nassar’s administration, 924 medical surgeons have graduated. (Cecilia Cadena)