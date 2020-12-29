Medical students, whose photo on the floor next to a sick patient spread on the Web, explained what led to this situation, reports December 29 REN TV channel.

In the picture, three employees of a covid hospital in Sosnovy Bor (Leningrad Region) are lying on the floor next to a patient who was in serious condition. Two of them, Rasul Nazarov and Aleksey Brodnikov, said that the message working group had received a request to replace staff and look after a sick woman.

“The patient needed constant monitoring. We saw a message in the WhatsApp working group that help is needed. The three of us made a decision to help. We arrived in the red zone long before our shift to help colleagues, ”the students noted.

The young men clarified that, dressed in specialized suits, they got tired and decided to lie down on the floor and monitor the patient’s condition on monitors in this position.

“By the morning tired, we lay down on the floor to rest a little, because in such a suit it was difficult to work without stopping. We lay down and began to observe the monitor, the patient’s condition right from the floor. So we watched the patient until 8 am, after which we were replaced, and we already went to work in the departments, “they added.

At the end of November, the head of the Ryazan region met with volunteers who had worked for two weeks in the “red zone” of the regional clinical hospital. He personally thanked them for their courage and active citizenship. They delivered food, kept the rooms clean and helped medical workers treat coronavirus patients.

In the spring, medical volunteers made rounds of apartments for those who had recently returned from a trip abroad.