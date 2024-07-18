At the General Hospital of the Family Medicine Zone (HGZ/MF) No. 8 of Ensenada, a team of Specialist and subspecialist doctors from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Baja California managed to save the life of a seriously injured newborn.

The girl, who suffered injuries to several organs just hours after her birth last month, was in critical condition. A multidisciplinary team, made up of personnel specializing in pediatrics and neonatal care, immediately intervened quickly.

Thanks to the prompt response and the medical resources available at the IMSS in Baja California, specialists stabilized the patient, providing surgical treatment and vital support in neonatal intensive care. Monitoring during hospitalization was crucial to saving her life.

Dr. Lilia Adriana Pucheta Ramírez, a pediatric neonatologist at HGZ/MF No. 8, highlighted the importance of resuscitation performed by a pediatric emergency physician from the first day, as well as the continuous efforts of the pediatric team.

The little girl remained in Neonatal Intensive Care for 38 daysreceiving comprehensive treatment, including mechanical ventilation and oxygen therapy. Pediatrician Zuraya Violante Zarate said that, although the fight was arduous, the dedication of the IMSS medical and paramedical team allowed the minor to overcome the complications and begin to breathe on her own.

Although the baby will have to remain under constant observation by Neurology and Outpatient Clinic, she is currently in optimal condition and has returned home. Dr. Pucheta Ramírez stressed that it is too early to determine the possible consequences, but emphasized the importance of care and attention at home for her recovery and development.

The baby’s father, Brayer Antonio “N”, expressed his gratitude to the doctors and staff of IMSS for the invaluable support received. He deeply appreciated the efforts of everyone, from Social Work to the nurses and pediatricians, and was happy to take his daughter home.