When it is said that all skinny dogs are fleas, one could perfectly be talking about FC Barcelona’s medical services, which continue in a spiral of problems and setbacks that seems to never end. After the soap opera Ansu Fati, with four operations in between, and Philippe Coutinho, with three between chest and back, now appears again the surplus of relapses in two players who are also suffering a real ordeal this season.

And is that both Ronald Araújo and Sergi Roberto had to leave the field due to muscular setbacks. The most serious seems to be that of the Blaugrana midfielder, who visibly limped off his right leg. As you may have known Ace, The first scans point to a lesion in the rectus femoris of the right leg, the same one that has had him out of circulation for four months and with a relapse in the middle after playing a game and a half. This time around, he held out a little longer before falling back injured. This Wednesday he will be tested, but everything indicates that he has definitely said goodbye to a season to forget.

In the case of Araújo, the club issued a medical statement in which it spoke of “blow to the left ankle”, but we will have to wait for the next few hours to see its evolution. In any case, the left ankle is the real headache for the young center-back, since it is the third time he has suffered a mishap in this area.

What’s more, Gerard Piqué, the other player with a history of relapse in this course, lHe takes a few games showing that he is not one hundred percent recovered, with visible problems in his right knee.