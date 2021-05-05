ZNot very soon, doctors Halima Cissé had predicted the birth of sevenlings. That would have been a sensation in itself. Now, according to the local health ministry, the 25-year-old Malian has given birth to nine children, not in Mali, but in Morocco. The Malian government had the pregnant woman fly there at the end of March because her health had deteriorated and she could expect better care in Morocco, the AFP news agency reported on Wednesday. The nine babies – five girls and four boys – were born by caesarean section.

The extraordinary pregnancy had already caused a lot of excitement in the West African country. The mother and the nine newborns are doing well, everyone is healthy so far, said the Malian Minister of Health, Fanta Siby.

Multiple pregnancies increased through artificial insemination

Internationally, the number of multiple births has been increasing for years. Seven-, eight- or nine-births, however, are still extremely rare. According to the Guinness Book of Records, an Australian had nine children in 1971, but none lived more than six days. In 1999, a new birth was announced in Malaysia, but in this case the infants only survived a few hours. The highest number of newborns in a single birth who survived infancy is eight.

An American family hit the headlines in 2009 with their eightlings. The “Octomom” Nadya Suleman from California, who had previously given birth to six children, also got the six boys and two girls through artificial insemination. As it later turned out, a total of twelve embryos were inserted, eight of which developed. In total, the doctor Michael Kamrava is said to have inserted around 60 embryos into the single and unemployed mother in the years before the birth of the eightlings. The case was then investigated. The mother and her doctor were heavily criticized because according to the guidelines of the American Association for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) women of Nadya Suleman’s age should have no more than two embryos implanted. In multiple pregnancies, premature births occur more frequently and stillbirths occur more frequently.

In developed countries, scientists point to artificial insemination as the reason for the more frequent multiple births. More and more childless couples are fulfilling their wish for their own offspring with medical interventions. But better medical care and the later decision to have a family also played an increasingly important role. The older a woman is when she is pregnant, the more likely she is to have twins. In Germany, too, the number of multiple children has increased steadily over the years: whereas in 1977 only every 56th newborn was a multiple child, in 2014, according to the Federal Statistical Office, it was every 27th

In Africa these factors hardly play a role. The proportion of twin births on the continent is relatively stable and has always been higher than in other regions of the world. More than half of all twins are born in Africa. Researchers cite “genetic differences” to explain this. In poorer countries in particular, multiple births are a problem, as there is a greater risk of complications during childbirth. In Mali, a desperately poor country with 20 million inhabitants, women give birth to an average of 5.6 children. Only in Niger, Angola and the Congo is the birth rate higher. At the same time, mortality at birth and in the first five years is high, and the situation is improving. According to the World Bank, 94 out of 1000 children in Mali will not experience their fifth birthday. Twenty years ago there were twice as many.

According to the Malian Minister of Health, the mother of the nine, Cissé, will recover from the stresses and strains in Morocco for a few more weeks. A spokesman for the Moroccan Ministry of Health could not confirm the birth. He had not heard of a multiple birth in any of the country’s hospitals.