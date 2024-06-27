Genoa – “The desire to become a good doctor is reductive when I think of my son”, but “as a family we are forced to ask him for a fallback degree because for one reason or another he will never enter this medicine”. And “I know that medicine has lost a future good doctor”. They are the words that the mother of a boy from Padua entrusted a letter addressed to the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti, in which he expresses bitterness for the mechanism in which the student was trapped. A system that risks denying him the future he dreamed of with the white coat. The woman turns to Bassetti, known for his critical positions on the current admission test.

“This is the reality our Italy is experiencing,” he comments the director of Infectious Diseases of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa posting the letter on “Today I received this letter from the mother of an aspiring doctor which I believe should make everyone reflect, first of all those who have decided to continue making the mistake of taking the admission tests for medicine”, is the premise.

The boy’s mother says that her son took the test “in May” and “got a low score compared to many others. He prepared himself a lot to face this test, like everything he does in life when he sets himself a goal. He had already taken the test last year and received an excellent score that could have allowed him to enter the Medical School in Padua. Then those Tolcs were first invalidated and then confirmed. My son didn’t get back on that either, because they validated only the quarters of the year 2005“, and “my son who is a 2004, the computer system of the program used did not recognize it”. “Only after numerous emails to the ministry rather than to Cisia (where the problem bounced from one party to the other) they replied that despite the his was a very good score they were forced to ask him to enroll in Veronaas they had already run out of places in Padua. We are a family that is too economically humble and we cannot afford to appeal to the TAR for any irregularities in the tests, nor can we allow my son to study at a university outside the province”. Hence the mother’s bitterness. “This is the reality our Italy is living”.

For Bassetti “There’s nothing else to add except that Italy – he concludes – continues to lose potentially brilliant minds, which our country would greatly need. Poor Italy”.