More and more medical staff are becoming infected with the corona virus in Germany. Physician representatives now fear an increasing number of medical practices being closed due to illness.

Berlin – Doctors’ representatives fear gaps in medical care because staff are increasingly becoming infected with the corona virus.

“The more the incidences rise, the more practices will have to close temporarily due to illness,” said the national chairman of the German Association of General Practitioners, Ulrich Weigeldt, to the newspapers of the Funke media group. The omicron infection wave does not stop at general practitioners and their practice teams. The practices are already working “at the limit”. The situation will worsen if the number of infections continues to rise.

Gassen: “Quarantine will become a problem”

The head of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, Andreas Gassen, also warned of staff shortages. “The quarantine will become a problem in the coming weeks,” Gassen told the Funke newspapers. “If half the staff in the hospital has to stay at home because they are in quarantine, even a normal volume is difficult to cope with. The same applies to practices – doctors and medical specialists can also become infected and have to be quarantined, so staff will be scarce there too.” dpa