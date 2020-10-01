The medical report of a Dalit girl of Hathras who died of suffering in life has come. The shocking thing is that this report has not confirmed the rape of the woman. It is natural that the accused will directly benefit from it. On the basis of the statement made by the woman before she succumbed, the FIR lodged against the accused has put a section of gangrape against the accused, but now there is a possibility of giving the accused an edge in the court due to lack of confirmation in the medical report. However, the report stated the cause of death as fracture in the throat.

On the other hand, the SP of Hathras district says that the report has not confirmed the forced rape. They have said that they are awaiting the forensic investigation report. He said that the victim was admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh. In the medical report there are marks of injuries on the victim’s body but there is no confirmation of forced sexual intercourse.

At the same time, Atul Pradhan, former state president of the Samajwadi Party’s UP Students’ Assembly, has claimed that the police have used a thinner to burn the victim’s body. He was present at the scene this morning. They say that the can they have got from Chita is from the thinner. Has stopped them from going home. He sat on a dharna demanding a CBI inquiry. At the same time, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is reported to have left Delhi to go to Hathras.