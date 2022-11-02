The decree law passed by the Meloni government which provides for the early reintegration of doctors and nurses no vax clashes with the regional law of Puglia, which instead “allows only operators who have been vaccinated, according to the indications of the National Vaccination Prevention Plan in force , to be able to access certain hospital departments “. Thus, the ten doctors of the regional health system who refused to receive the Covid vaccination will not be able to return to work. “The situation of this health personnel is regulated by regional law”, explains the councilor for health Rocco Palese. “To protect patients and operators themselves – he specifies – the Puglia Region has consolidated over time a regional regulatory framework on vaccine prevention thanks to the professionalism, sensitivity and skills present in the regional management framework and the prevention departments of health companies premises engaged at the forefront in the prevention of infectious diseases “.

According to regional provisions, unvaccinated health workers cannot be in contact with hospitalized patients. The obligation does not only concern the drug against Covid but 10 other vaccines provided for by the national plan. The Undersecretary of Health, Marcello Gemmato, announced his intention to challenge the law of the region governed by Michele Emiliano: “He is a funny guy – he said – but he should know, even as a magistrate, that in the hierarchy of laws what he says Central state cannot be de-registered from a region. Moreover, that regional law speaks of the obligation of vaccines that no longer exists. So it will obviously be challenged “. The reply of the president of the Budget Commission of the Apulian Regional Council, Fabiano Amati (Pd), was not long in coming: “Unlike Undersecretary Marcello Gemmato, the Apulian law on the compulsory vaccination for Covid is valid and cannot be contested: the deadline for appealing by the national government expired on May 9, 2021, pursuant to Article 127 of the Constitution. More than a year and a half ago ”.