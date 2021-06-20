Margaret Rojas

Los Cabos / 06.20.2021 17:21:26

Doctors and nurses from Puebla and Sinaloa arrived in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, to support health activities and care for the pandemic of coronavirus in the place. 20 doctors and 10 support nurses for the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) arrived in the municipality, who will join the covid-19 response teams.

Last Friday, June 18, health experts arrived in Los Cabos from Mexico City, who were received by directors of the General Hospital of Subzone with Family Medicine (HGSZ / MF) No.26, located in Cabo San Lucas. While the nurses, from Sinaloa, arrived this Sunday, June 20, in the municipality of Los Cabos.

.The head of Medical Benefits of the Institute in the entity, Dr. Saúl Nevárez Jiménez, affirmed that with this support the demand for services will be better answered, especially in patients with covid-19, “so the arrival of doctors and “Nurses will allow greater attention to be given to the right-of-care who is admitted to the Subzone General Hospital with Family Medicine (HGSZ / MF) No.26 for this condition”.

The IMSS delegate in BCS, Dr. José Luis Ahuja Navarro, thanked the support received from the representatives of Puebla and Sinaloa, by supporting with their 20 doctors and 10 nurses. He said that immunization against covid-19 advances in the entity, biosecurity care must continue to be applied and with them be able to cut the chain of infections.

RLO

.