They are changing the face of medical radiology and have allowed it to undergo an incredible evolution in just a few years. There are 10 new technologies among which artificial intelligence stands out for its innovation. Today, for non-invasive tests such as CT scans or magnetic resonance imaging, it is possible to obtain immediate and extremely accurate diagnoses, intervene on pathologies when they are still in their initial stages, personalize therapies based on the individual patient and guarantee better results with fewer side effects, but also predict outcomes precisely. This exceptional development of the discipline, unimaginable only a few years ago – we read in a note – has a positive impact on the quality of life of patients and has concrete consequences, such as the quicker identification of tumors, the lower dose of radiation during x-rays and the reduction waiting times even in emergency rooms. This is the theme at the center of the second day of the 51st National Congress of the Italian Society of Medical and Interventional Radiology (Sirm), which brings together 8 thousand specialists from all over Italy until Sunday 23 June in Milan.

“Artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, advanced functional imaging, 3D printing, photon counting CT scanners, liquid biopsy, radiomics, molecular imaging and nanotechnologies, portable devices and digital twins: these are the 10 technologies that are completely revolutionizing medical radiology – he states Andrea Giovagnoni, president of Sirm – They have a very concrete impact on the patient and offer important benefits in the diagnostic phase to speed up the identification of the best examination for the patient – be it CT scan, X-ray or MRI – and, in their execution, in addition to making everything faster, they bring greater safety and a reduction in radiation, because the systems determine the right dose to irradiate based on the characteristics of the patients such as age, clinical question, etc. They are also able to improve the definition of images even at low doses”.

“For example – Giovagnoni specifies – they are extremely useful in oncology because, with the advent of personalized medicine, we are able to obtain, through software, information that previously could only be obtained with a biopsy. They will also be a revolution when, implemented in emergency aid, will allow faster triage, determining an order of priority according to the patients’ vital parameters, for a more standardized management which will make the workflow easier, reducing patient waits, which today are often still very long”.

These technologies “can be applied with great results in all 3 phases of radiology: the decision on the examination to be carried out, its execution and the interpretation of the results – underlines Gianpaolo Carrafiello, president of the 51st Sirm National Congress – After the last phase, they also allow you to predict what the response to the treatment will be in order to optimize it. Within these software it is possible to insert the patient’s characteristics so that they can indicate to the doctor how to perform the exam, with which contrast medium and much more. “.

“Although one might think that technology reduces the human relationship, in reality it is exactly the opposite: these systems – the specialist points out – save time for both the patient and the radiologist, time that can be spent in their relationship, in explaining that which involves the pathology and in actively listening to the needs of the person. Artificial intelligence – highlights Carrafiello – does not distance the doctor from the patient, but brings him closer together. The radiologist becomes even more of a clinical radiologist, because now the computer is behind the wings’. It is obviously important to remember that it does not replace the doctor: the software improves its performance thanks to learning, which comes from the specialist.”

“Another extremely useful technology for both patients and radiologists – explains the expert – is augmented reality. As a scientific society we are very committed to the training of young doctors and the three-dimensional vision of organs can help a lot. Artificial intelligence is it is also proving to be a great ally in the development of interventional radiology, a branch of radiology in which we not only perform diagnoses, but treat the patient. In these cases we use imaging to carry out small interventions, such as the insertion of a cannula an artery: being able to make use of these systems makes operations faster, safer and more precise.” In particular, “artificial intelligence systems, applied to our technology – concludes Chiara Floridi, associate professor of the Polytechnic University of Marche – are able to learn notions and improve the technical performance of acquisition and security of performance: in other words, they are an aid to the radiologist profession. Extensive studies have demonstrated the great usefulness of these software, applied to CT scans and magnetic resonance imaging, in providing useful information for diagnostic anticipation and above all for the definition of new and earlier criteria on the effectiveness of treatments”.