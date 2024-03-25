Young doctors go on strike against government plan to increase admissions to medical courses

Medicine professors in South Korea said this Monday (25 March 2024) that they will reduce hours worked in offices and hospitals to support young doctors who have been on strike for more than a month. The strike is due to a government plan to increase the number of places in medical schools. “It is clear that increasing medical school admissions will not only ruin medical education, but will also cause the collapse of our country's healthcare system.,” Kim Chang-soo, president of the country’s Medical Teachers Association, told reporters. The information is from Reuters.