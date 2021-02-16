It should not come to the fact that low-income people cannot afford the self-tests, warns medical president Reinhardt. In the meantime, the laboratory industry assures that it can quickly meet increasing demand for private use.

ÄMedical President Klaus Reinhardt warns of social exclusion if the expected corona self-tests become too expensive. The tests should not only be easy to use and reliable for laypeople. In addition, they should not lead to exclusion in everyday life, for example if they – except in daycare centers and schools – are also used in the gradual opening of cultural events and recreational sports, the President of the German Medical Association told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Tuesday).

“The prerequisite for this is that sufficient tests are available and that they are affordable for everyone.” It should not come to the fact that low-income people cannot afford the tests. Reinhardt also warned against the false certainty of negative test results, which could lead to careless handling of the dangers of the virus.

The responsible Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices is hoping for approval of the first self-tests in March. In Austria they are already used in schools. They are particularly suitable for detecting a high viral load. This means that people who are highly contagious can be quickly identified – but also that infected people with a low virus load may not be detected.

The Association of the Diagnostics Industry (VDHG) is confident that it will be able to meet the demand quickly once corona self-tests have been approved for private use. Experience with rapid antigen tests for professional use has shown that industrial manufacturers are quickly able to deliver high-quality tests in large quantities, says association manager Martin Walger in advance of the newspapers of the “Funke Mediengruppe”. Rapid antigen tests consist of fewer individual components than PCR tests, which is why delivery bottlenecks are not to be expected. From the point of view of the VDGH, preliminary state contracts are therefore not absolutely necessary.