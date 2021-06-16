Copenhagen (DPA)

Denmark’s coach Kasper Hjolmand revealed today, Wednesday, that Christian Eriksen will remain in hospital and will not be present in the match scheduled against Belgium tomorrow, Thursday, in the second round of the group stage matches of the European Nations Cup “Euro 2020”.

“The hospital is close to the Barken stadium in Copenhagen, so maybe he can hear the noise as well, I think he will wear the national team shirt and watch the match,” Hjulmand said in a press conference today.

Eriksen, 29, fell on the field due to a heart attack, during the match that the Danish team lost to his Finnish counterpart 0-1 last Saturday, and was resuscitated by the doctors.

The player’s agent had raised hopes that Eriksen would be able to get out of hospital faster and that he would be able to attend the match against Belgium at the stadium, but doctors need to conduct more tests on the player to determine the causes of his heart attack.

Heulman revealed the physical readiness of all the other 25 players in the team, and he had to choose the most mentally ready elements, after the shock the team received earlier this week.

“Things are looking good for everyone, and yesterday’s training was another important step,” Heulman said.

Today, Wednesday, the Danish team witnessed a visit by Prince Frederick, Crown Prince of Denmark. Tomorrow’s match will be held at the same stadium where Eriksen fell, and 25,000 spectators, most of whom are Danes, are expected to support the national team against the Belgian team, which is one of the candidate teams in the tournament.

The Denmark coach said: “Going back to Parken will be full of emotions, and we will have tremendous support. We have to prepare for these emotions and then use the energy positively.”

He added: “No one can replace Eriksen, that is impossible, the rhythm he gives us, we have to find it another way now.” Denmark captain Simon Kjayer, Eriksen’s best friend of all, has not made any comments since Eriksen’s downfall, but midfielder Thomas Delaney said he was starting to come to terms with it.

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said: “Christian is here, and things could have been much worse. We want to play tomorrow’s game and achieve something special for Christian.”