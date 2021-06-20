Randeep Guleria, head of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, warned that if the appropriate behavior is not followed to confront the Corona virus and prevent crowding, the country will witness a third outbreak of the virus within the next six to eight weeks.

The Times of India quoted Guleria as saying that in order for an appropriate number to be vaccinated against the Corona virus, the appropriate behavior must be followed to confront the virus, stressing the need for strict control and the application of specific closure measures in case of infection.

High incidence of infection.

Guleria stressed that so far there is no evidence to suggest that children will be more affected by the next outbreak.

And epidemiologists in India had indicated earlier that a third outbreak of the virus was inevitable, and it was likely to start in September or October.