In Germany, relaxation of the corona measures for vaccinated and convalescent people are planned. Public medical officers are particularly critical of the exception to corona tests.

Berlin – Corona vaccinations in Germany are gradually picking up speed – and with it the debate about freedoms for fully vaccinated people. Certain restrictions on freedom are to be withdrawn for people who have received both vaccinations against the coronavirus. But that doesn’t just meet with approval.

Corona in Germany: Relaxation planned for vaccinated and convalescent people

According to information from the dpa, the Union and the SPD will agree on a draft for a nationwide ordinance on the return of rights to those who have been vaccinated and recovered on Monday (May 3rd). On the one hand, there is provision for legal equality with people who can show a negative corona test. In addition, people vaccinated or recovered from corona should be allowed to go to shops, zoos or the hairdresser without a test.

Contact restrictions and exit restrictions should also be relaxed or lifted for these groups of people. After traveling, vaccinated and convalescent people no longer have to be quarantined, unless they were in a virus variant area. The mask requirement in certain places and the distance rules should, however, continue to apply to everyone.

Medical officers with criticism of planned easing for vaccinated people: “Must continue to be tested”

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) had announced that in the future, when entering Germany, a complete vaccination certificate should be sufficient instead of a corona test. The medical officers do not at all agree with this idea. “People who are vaccinated must definitely continue to be tested. It would be fatal if vaccinated and convalescents were exempted from all test obligations, for example when entering the country, ”said the chairwoman of the Federal Association of Doctors in the Public Health Service, Ute Teichert, to the newspapers of Funke media group.

“Without comprehensive tests, we lose track of what is happening with the infection – especially with regard to virus variants,” warned Teichert. If returnees were no longer tested, it would not be known whether they were bringing in mutants, such as the British virus variant B.1.1.7 or the South African corona variant B.1.351.

Medical officers continue to call for corona tests, including those who have already been vaccinated. (Symbol image) © Michael Weber / imago-images

Corona in Germany: medical officers demand uniform proof of vaccination

Teichert also criticized the fact that the federal government wanted to return rights to those who had been vaccinated against corona, although there is currently no uniform proof of vaccination status available. Experts pointed out last weekend that there are currently major security gaps. Even the entries and stickers in the yellow vaccination booklet are not safe from counterfeiting.

“Politicians must not take the second step before the first: Before there are nationwide reliefs for vaccinated people, a uniform certificate must be introduced as proof of vaccination,” said Teichert. The certificate must be available digitally and in paper form and it must be absolutely forgery-proof.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach also emphasized the great importance of a digital vaccination certificate. “A digital vaccination certificate would be helpful, a European one all the more elementary – an important project that we should implement as soon as possible,” the expert explained Merkur.de. In addition, Lauterbach made great hope for May and predicted an exponential decrease in the corona numbers in Germany. (ph / dpa)

