BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The German medical officers are in favor of a lockdown extension, because otherwise a third wave of the corona pandemic could roll in. “We have to keep the number of corona infections significantly lower. Otherwise we are facing a new third wave of pandemics that could overwhelm our health system,” said the chairman of the Federal Association of German Medical Officials, Ute Teichert, of the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post” in front of the federal Country consultations this Wednesday. The new variants of the coronavirus, which are likely to be more contagious, were particularly worrying.

Teichert gave the low Corona numbers from the summer as a goal. “We have to have less than ten new cases per 100,000 inhabitants a week.” On Tuesday, this so-called seven-day incidence fell below the threshold of 75 for the first time in more than three months, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported.

So far, politics had specified the value of 50 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants per week. Teichert said that this was a “political number that is only roughly based on the capacity of the health authorities to track the contacts of those who tested positive”. This capacity depends not only on the number of new infections, but also especially on the number of contacts that the infected have. “And this number of contacts is significantly reduced by the lockdown. If we loosen the current lockdown, the number of contacts will skyrocket and full follow-up will no longer be possible very quickly,” emphasized the chief medical officer. For the further lockdown, however, “clear rules that apply to everyone, in all federal states. Otherwise we will have an acceptance problem” ./ toz / DP / fba