Medical news | We are living in revolutionary times in medicine – These new drugs and treatments may soon bring great relief

The treatment of obesity and memory disorders is expected to progress in the coming year.

New obesity drugs have proven to be effective. Irritation of the vagus nerve can alleviate illnesses. Artificial intelligence helps to look for early signs of dementia.

Obesity goes away with medicine

The pill increases the feeling of satiety and reduces appetite. At best, the body becomes lighter by a quarter.

PWe are now living in revolutionary times in the monopoly sector. For the first time, drugs have become available for obesity that significantly reduce weight.