Medical malpractice, three doctors sentenced to millionaire compensation for negligence during childbirth

Three doctors from the ASL of Rome 5 They were sentenced to pay 2.1 million euros in compensation to a 16-year-old who is still suffering the consequences of their mistake at his birth. The facts date back to 2007. The association for the protection and defense of consumers reports it Codaconsaccording to which the staff of the Obstetrics department of the Tivoli hospital committed a negligent conduct before childbirth which would have caused the newborn, now an adolescent, severe respiratory stress from which he has never recovered and which is permanent.

For the Court of Auditors, the behavior of the doctors was “grossly negligent“. At first the Civil Court sentenced the facility to compensate the family with 3.1 million euros and then the Court of Auditors, following recourse by the health company, estimated the errors of the professionals at 2.1 million euros.

