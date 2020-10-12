The author is an internist, rescue physician and qualified biologist. He is co-founder of the Berlin Vivantes Hospice and in 2018 published the book “Farewell to Life – From Living Wills to Palliative Medicine”.

The Federal Constitutional Court (BVerfG) declared the criminal liability of medical assisted suicide to be “null and void” on February 26 of this year. The author had also sued the highest German court against the corresponding Article 217 in the Criminal Code: The plaintiffs saw their freedom of conscience (Article four of the Basic Law) and the freedom of their professional practice (Article twelve of the Basic Law) violated.

Beyond the core statements on the legality of self-determined termination of life, the court formulates principles that shake the self-image of large parts of the medical profession: The freedom to take one’s own life is not only to be tolerated, but also to be made possible in an effective and humane manner.

Neither illness nor old age are a prerequisite for assisted suicide; also the suicide intention can neither be justified nor justified. But nobody could be obliged to assist suicide – neither a doctor nor a doctor.

But it is precisely the medical profession that has the most suitable, because most humane, means at its disposal to pave the way for a plausible will to commit suicide; a view that the author also takes and that is shared by numerous colleagues. Does this open the door to unrestricted assisted suicide?

In any case, only a few are allowed to make use of assisted suicide

Not at all. The court has expressly called on the legislature to regulate assisted suicide in detail: On the one hand, it is indispensable to provide evidence of the free responsibility, the well-being and sustainability of the suicide intention – which massively restricts the group of those who believe they are entitled to assisted suicide! On the other hand, the legislature must “effectively counteract social influences that can act as pressures and make the rejection of suicide offers from third parties appear to be in need of justification”.

The reactions of some politicians are all the more incomprehensible. Former Bundestag President Wolfgang Thierse does not shy away from bringing the Constitutional Court closer to the inhumane judiciary of National Socialism: “(…) Here, ‘terrible lawyers’ have made suicide the epitome of human autonomy in an almost triumphalistic manner.”

Thierse speaks of the “godlike constitutional court” and criticizes that “after this judgment there is actually no longer any duty of the state to protect life”. This is an infamous admission that judges itself.

With the judgment of the Constitutional Court, a fundamental decision has now been made; However, in addition to the necessary opening up of narcotics law, the conflict between criminal law and medical professional law remains unresolved. And this can only mean: The strict professional law prohibition of assisted suicide is to be revoked.

The medical conscience is of particular importance here

A demand that is supported by a current online survey of the knowledge portal for medical professionals, Medscape, carried out among 1008 doctors at the beginning of 2020. The question was: “Should medical euthanasia be legalized?” Only 31 percent of those questioned reject medical assisted suicide clearly from. 45 percent are either in favor of or can imagine legalization.

For my medical self-image, the individual medical conscience is of exceptional importance, especially when it comes to assisted suicide. The Kieler Ärztetag 2011 had made a democratic decision on this: With 166 votes in favor and 56 against with seven abstentions, it decided to ban medical assisted suicide from now on. The medical conscience – at least mine – is not accessible to a democratic decision. As a result, I have assisted suicide several times.

The Federal Administrative Court had already ruled in 1968 about the medical conscience in relation to professional law: “The profession of doctor is to an excellent degree a profession in which the conscientious decision of the individual professional is at the center of the work. In the crucial moments of his work, the doctor finds himself in an indefensible loneliness, in which he – based on his professional skills – is left to his conscience alone. As a core element of medical ethics, the freedom to make decisions of conscience forms an immanent and inherent limitation of the professional legislative power. “

The late former President of the German Medical Association, Jörg-Dietrich Hoppe, also said in 2011: “Assisting suicide is not one of the medical tasks, but it should be possible if the doctor can reconcile it with his conscience.” For me, a wise one, however In the same year, the position rejected by the Kiel Doctors’ Conference, which would have done justice to the different ethical points of view within the medical profession.

Assisted suicide can become a medical task under certain circumstances

The board of the German Society for Palliative Medicine (DGP), which pretends to speak for the total of 6,000 members, expresses a violent objection to the lifting of the criminal liability of assisted suicide. However, this is incorrect: In a survey carried out by the DGP itself in 2015, 56 percent of its members refused to participate in medically assisted suicide, but only 21 percent of all respondents saw the need for criminal law regulation.

In my opinion, palliative medicine and medical assisted suicide are not antagonistic to one another, rather they are complementary. Medical assisted suicide can become an extreme measure of palliative medicine. It may not only be justified, it may even be necessary. So assisted suicide can become a medical task.

For me, such circumstances exist when certain prerequisites are met: When it is a hopelessly sick person who can make freely responsible decisions; who learns about all possibilities of palliative medical care – and still suffers or rejects alternative offers for plausible reasons, may not be denied a suicide with medical support if a persistently expressed will.

Assisted suicide for the most serious suffering should enable self-disposal in a humane way remains an unresolved debate. For some contemporaries, the word “self-disposal” may have a smell of self-importance. However, self-disposal is a valuable and constitutionally protected good that not only has to be endured, but also to be carried when the suffering has become overwhelming: The cohesion of our society requires respect for fellow human beings – also and especially in the recognition of the idea his own end of life.