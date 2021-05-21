The turnover and number of transactions in the largest networked medical laboratories testing for COVID-19 doubled in 2020. This follows from the data of VTB’s acquiring business, which Izvestia has at its disposal.

At the end of the first quarter of 2021, growth continued and amounted to 40%, and the Ural Central and Northwestern Federal Districts became among the leaders in terms of growth in the turnover of medical laboratories.

VTB’s data was generally confirmed by the Evotor IT company. According to her, the average revenue of medical laboratories in the first quarter increased by 32% compared to the same period last year. And the demand for research increased by 28%. At the same time, in Moscow, the indicators jumped more: the turnover of the medical laboratories in the capital increased by 42%, and the demand for services increased by 70%, according to Evotor.

Against the backdrop of the pandemic, the demand for laboratory diagnostics has changed, explained to Izvestia in Gemotest. Such areas as hemostasis research, biochemical blood tests, vitamins and mineral metabolism took the first place. Changes in the sales structure are associated with the impact of the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 on the blood coagulation system, the state of the heart, blood vessels, internal organs, they said.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Gold COVID: laboratories doubled revenue in 2020 thanks to pandemic