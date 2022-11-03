Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

A medical team in Dubai managed to treat an Emirati child born with bony deformities and incomplete legs, due to a rare disease that affects one in every million births.

Adam Vital Hospital in Dubai received the Emirati child Saeed Abdullah (5 years), who was born with incomplete legs and bone deformities. The father of the child said that the treatment of his son’s condition was to amputate the lower limbs, according to what previous doctors decided to examine his condition outside the Emirates, but the hospital doctors in Dubai decided to subject the child to a series of procedures for lengthening the limbs and correcting the deformity of the legs, and subjecting him to intensive rehabilitation, to end the orthopedic treatment journey legs and enables the child to walk and run without assistance.

German orthopedic consultant Dr. Michael Weber, who treated the child, said: We used advanced techniques to lengthen the child’s legs using external fixators, tendon implants, and rebuild cartilage to restore the normal function of the legs, noting that the treatment journey took 3 years and included a series of complex restorations and plastic surgeries to make Leg size, length, shape, and strength gradually appear and function as a normal leg.

He added: After these operations, the child was subjected to a long-term rehabilitation program to avoid amputation, and Saeed can now walk, run and play, which was impossible before his treatment.

The child was treated at the Dr. Weber Center at Adam Vital Hospital for limb lengthening and bone reconstruction, which is the first center of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region that specializes in limb lengthening and deformity correction for adults and children.

The center includes a variety of reconstruction and sculpting techniques, in addition to bone formation techniques, and advanced facilities in the field of orthopedics and spine surgeries, which limits patients’ travel for treatment outside the UAE, and contributes to supporting medical tourism in Dubai.

Dr. Weber has performed more than 10,500 successful surgeries and has introduced many innovations in the field of limb lengthening and orthopedic deformity.