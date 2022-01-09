A member of the Scientific Group for Epidemiological Influenza Modeling at the University of Warwick, Dr. Mike Tildesley, indicated that life could return to normal soon, pointing out that the high infections in Corona and “Omicron” indicate that the epidemic is near the end of the epidemic.

“In the future, we will see the emergence of mutants less dangerous than Corona. In the long term, Covid-19 will become endemic with a moderately dangerous version,” Tildesley said in a radio interview.

He added, “The virus will become similar to the flu that we have lived with for many years,” according to the British newspaper, “Mirror”.

He continued, “Omicron represents hope of weakening the epidemic in the long term. It is true that this mutant is rapidly spreading, but it is less dangerous than the previous ones.”

And he indicated that the coming spring may put an end to “Omicron”, and a starting point for learning to live with the epidemic and protect those with weak immunity.

The latest Reuters statistic showed that more than 301.83 million people were infected with the Corona virus worldwide, while the total number of deaths resulting from the virus reached five million and 828,343.

Infections with the virus have been recorded in more than 210 countries and regions since the first cases were discovered in China in December 2019.