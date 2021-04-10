Forensic scientist Andrew Baker, who led the autopsy of African American George Floyd, who died after being detained by police in May 2020, called the strangulation a consequence of the man’s death. The expert stated this in court on Friday, April 9, the TV channel reports. Cbs…

According to the autopsy report provided by Baker, Floyd died of cardiopulmonary arrest due to neck restraint and compression by law enforcement officers.

At the same time, in the document, the expert noted the concomitant diseases of the African American, including arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease, and also recorded fentanyl intoxication and recent use of methamphetamine.

During the trial, Baker, answering the question of what exactly caused Floyd’s death, indicated a serious heart disease. The expert noted that the deceased needed more oxygen due to his illness. He noted that during a conflict, adrenaline makes the heart beat faster, which requires even more oxygen.

According to him, the actions of the policeman, who squeezed the detainee’s neck with his knee, “was simply more than Mr. Floyd could handle because of these heart diseases.”

The trial for the death of the African American after his arrest began on March 8. Then the pulmonologist Martin Tobin, involved as an expert at the trial, expressed confidence that the man died from a lack of oxygen as a result of a strangulation.

According to him, the lack of oxygen led to brain damage and also caused arrhythmias that stopped the African American’s heart.

The specialist also noted that, judging by the video, Floyd’s breathing rate was within the normal range, thus, the effect of some drugs that he could take did not affect respiratory function.

Medic Bradford Wankid Langenfield, who tried to help Floyd when he was taken to the hospital, also testified in court. He also noted that the cause of death was likely a lack of oxygen. At the same time, he suggested that the lack of oxygen could also be caused by the action of some drugs that Floyd was taking.

The defendant in this case is the ex-policeman Derek Shovin, who used a chokehold during the arrest of Floyd. The defendant is charged with manslaughter. If a former police officer is found guilty, he could be sentenced to prison terms of up to 40 years.

After the death of the African American, there were massive protests and riots in the United States. To restore calm, the US National Guard joined the local law enforcement agencies. In about 40 cities, including Washington and New York, curfews were imposed.