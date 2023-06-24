Health authorities in the country launched the “Healthy and Safe Hajj” awareness campaign, which includes awareness activities at Dubai airports to carry out check-ups and provide health advice to pilgrims before heading to the Sacred House of God.

The head of the Health Promotion and Education Department at Dubai Health, Dr. Hind Al-Awadi, said that the “Healthy and Safe Pilgrimage” campaign was launched by the Dubai Health Authority, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, and is based on conducting medical examinations for pilgrims, as well as providing consultations. pilgrims, which they can benefit from while performing the rituals of Hajj.

She added, “We have also provided a comprehensive awareness guide, to serve as a reference for pilgrims while they are in the Holy Land.”

The guide, which was published by the Dubai Health Authority on its official pages, included necessary medicines in the pilgrim’s bag, including: antipyretic, pain reliever, antitussive, laxatives for constipation, antacid, ointments for burns, wounds and allergies, ointments to prevent mosquito bites, and antibiotic ointment. , and a powder to be used when exfoliation occurs.

As for those with chronic diseases, the authority stressed the need to carry a sufficient amount of medicines for chronic diseases, if any, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, and heart diseases, as well as a suitable box for storing medicines that require keeping them in an ice box, such as insulin, a glucose meter, and a measuring device. pressure, and a thermometer.

The campaign directed a number of instructions before going for Hajj, represented in visiting a doctor if you suffer from any medical condition, and making sure to obtain all the vaccinations necessary for Hajj, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, by eating healthy food, and preparing the bag with personal supplies, such as care tools and clothes. Loose fitting and others, and making sure to prepare several first aid kits, and put them in the bag.

For its part, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection called on pilgrims to follow a healthy diet by washing fresh vegetables and fruits thoroughly, cooking food well, keeping it at safe temperatures, not eating cooked foods exposed or stored outside the refrigerator, and cleaning hands before or after eating.

The Ministry also called on pilgrims to adhere to preventive measures, such as washing hands and wearing a mask in a way that covers the nose and mouth. Washing hands with soap and water or disinfectant periodically, avoiding touching the nose and eyes before washing hands, using tissues when coughing or sneezing, covering the nose well, disposing of them in the waste bin, using masks in crowded places and changing them when they get wet, and washing hands with soap and water after Change them, avoid direct contact with people who show symptoms, and avoid sharing their personal items with them.