The Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department in Ras Al Khaimah Police has required applicants to obtain a driving license for vehicles or heavy machinery of various categories, and those wishing to renew their driving licenses, and school and institute coaches, to conduct a comprehensive medical examination in cooperation with Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, in order to achieve the highest levels of traffic safety on Roads, and to ensure the fitness of drivers and coaches.

The Acting Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, Colonel Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, said that the move comes within the framework of the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police keenness on the safety of heavy vehicle drivers and health driving instructors, and to enhance traffic safety on the roads.

He explained that the administration decided to transfer all traffic file opening services for those wishing to obtain a driver’s license to smart applications and the Ministry of Interior website, within the framework of digital transformation in order to save time and effort on employees and the public alike, pointing out that the transition to digital services comes in line with directives The Ministry of Interior seeking to enhance customer happiness with the services provided according to the highest standards.

He pointed out that those wishing to apply for a driver’s license must take advantage of the smart services and submit their transactions through it, as the auditors will not be received at the headquarters of the administration in light of the start of this decision, which is in the public interest and serving community members.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police decided, starting this year, to compel those wishing to obtain a driving license to conduct 15 mandatory training sessions for all categories of vehicles, and to obtain nightly training sessions for light vehicle drivers, with the aim of developing the level of security and traffic safety, and ensuring the safety of the emirate’s roads in general. Traffic statistics showed that those obtaining a new driver’s license committed traffic accidents during night driving.





