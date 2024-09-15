The National Search and Rescue Center of the National Guard carried out a medical evacuation operation for a crew member of a commercial ship crossing the country’s territorial waters, a Ukrainian national, after he suffered a health emergency, which required his critical condition to be airlifted by search and rescue aircraft to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in Abu Dhabi to receive the necessary treatment..
