Medical crimes were committed at the University of Strasbourg during the Second World War. Jews were deliberately gassed to investigate their skeletons at the university. Medical experiments were also conducted without patient consent.

This is the conclusion of a large-scale study by twelve scientists. They spent the past six years studying university archives in northeastern France, including 10,000 patient records. “A labor camp and a concentration camp have been deployed to supply people for at least three researchers from the university. They conducted medical experiments on the prisoners,” the researchers said.

The 'Reichsuniversität Strasburg' was under German Nazi administration during the war. A notorious researcher was the German August Hirt, who worked there as an anatomist. In August 1943 he had 86 Jews gassed in the Natzweiler-Struthof concentration camp, west of Strasbourg. "The only reason for that was that he wanted to build a collection of Jewish skeletons," historian Christian Bonah told Le Monde† Bonah was part of the investigative committee.



The university has said for decades that it no longer has human remains of Jews from the gas chambers, but that was not true

Human remains preserved

The remains of the 86 Jews were buried after the war. But at the university, human tissues and human remains were preserved, including people from concentration camps and those on death row.

The investigation committee writes that experiments were carried out by August Hirt and others. The effects of mustard gas on humans were studied. “We were able to identify seven victims and we assume that thirteen others probably had to participate in the experiments. Three victims died during the experiments.”

More than 100 people, including Russian prisoners of war, were forced to undergo dermatological tests. In one concentration camp, Roma were selected to be involved in medical experiments. The ‘Nazi scientists’ used, among other things, the poisonous phosgene gas. The amounts administered “were such that it was considered that people would die from it: the aim was also to look at the effects of the gas on dying people.”

Electric Shock

Under the Nazi administration, the university also had a psychiatric facility that used electric shocks. At least three patients were killed as part of a ‘euthanasia procedure’.

The conclusions in the 500-page research report confirm what many already suspected. In 2015, it was revealed that the university still had human remains of those killed at the time. For example, tissue was found from one of the 86 gassed Jews.

At the time, the board said it was just a rumor. “The university has said for decades that it no longer has human remains of Jews from the gas chambers, but that was not true,” said historian Bonah. “The university has kept that quiet or did not know about it.”

The Commission of Inquiry even found a hitherto unknown collection of 134 human body parts from the period 1941-1944, but they were not said to be the result of ‘criminal experiments’.

In an initial reaction, university president Michel Deneken downplayed the research conclusions. “What we see here is how barbaric the Nazis were. But what happened in Strasbourg was not much different from what happened in German universities.”