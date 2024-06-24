The request is made following the death of businessman Henrique Chagas, 27, who underwent a “phenol peeling” procedure at an aesthetics clinic

O Cremesp (Regional Council of Medicine of the State of São Paulo) asked the Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) to restrict the sale of substances used in certain aesthetic procedures, such as phenol. The municipality argues that the sale of supplies to non-doctors violates the Medical Act Law (12,842/2013).

Representatives from Cremesp and Anvisa met on Wednesday (June 19, 2024) to discuss the request. The meeting was held just over a few weeks after the death of businessman Henrique Chagas, 27, who died after undergoing a so-called “phenol peel” at an aesthetic clinic in São Paulo.

“There is a need to increase the crackdown on the irregular marketing of medicines, equipment and supplies for medical use, which have been sold indiscriminately, even over the internet, allowing people to advertise the offer of services for which they are not qualified.”, said Cremesp in a note.

Next to SBD (Brazilian Society of Dermatology), Cremesp listed the items as requiring greater control:

salicylic acid;

thioglycolic acid;

retinoic acid;

trichloroacetic acid;

phenol;

botulinum toxin;

temporary fillers based on hyaluronic acid;

biostimulators (temporary and semi-temporary);

(temporary and semi-temporary); tranexamic acid ; It is

; It is lipolytics, such as deoxycholic acid.

In addition to marketing, the organization called for increased supervision in clinics that offer aesthetic services.

SANITARY RULES

The group suggested to Anvisa directors the development of a scope of sanitary and ethical rules that curb the illegal practice of medicine, especially in areas and approaches “of greater risk to the health, integrity and life of patients“.

“It is necessary to raise awareness among the population about the importance of invasive static procedures being carried out by trained doctors and in places with adequate infrastructure.“, he stated.