The Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the Emirates Health Services Corporation launched a remote medical consultation service with doctors outside the country, as part of its development plan for the Visiting Doctors Program to help patients and doctors obtain a second consultation in critical cases, as part of their participation in the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference in Dubai, which concluded its work. yesterday.

The service that citizens of the country benefit from includes the specialties in the 16 hospitals affiliated with the institution, and visiting the doctor in the clinic. Coordination and communication with a doctor located outside the country is carried out to obtain medical advice remotely via video call, and accordingly, the patient’s visit data is updated on the system by the doctors of the ministry and the institution.

The service is a new addition to access to the experiences of doctors outside the country through visual contact with them, and comes within the scope of the Ministry’s vision to provide comprehensive and integrated health services, and to adapt to precautionary and preventive measures in health facilities.

The innovative service of the Visiting Doctors Program also complies with the terms and conditions for providing telehealth services.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation for Health Services, Dr. Muhammad Salim Al Olama, confirmed that the remote medical consultation service with doctors outside the country falls within the package of innovative projects that the Ministry and the Foundation are working on within the framework of the qualitative transformation to digital health technologies and the application of innovative models In preventive health practices, to reduce infection and enhance telemedicine service and health monitoring.

In turn, the Director of the Visiting Doctors Office, Dr. Sultan Al-Sharif, stated that providing remote medical consultations with doctors from outside the country represents a qualitative addition that has an impact on improving patients’ lives by enabling them to obtain medical expertise, taking advantage of the advanced technical structure provided by hospitals. In the institution, where patients receive initial medical diagnosis services and receive medical instructions in coordination with the medical team in the ministry, through the use of medical applications in smart phones and tools supported by artificial intelligence techniques to provide the greatest benefit from medical advice, stressing that the ministry’s strategy from launching the program proves its feasibility from During the teleconsultation to relieve patients’ pain and improve their quality of life.

He pointed out that the launch of the remote medical consultation service with doctors from outside the country contributes to attracting international expertise without the expense of traveling, to provide diagnostic and therapeutic services to patients and to enhance the capabilities of medical staff in the institution’s hospitals, pointing to the keenness to select doctors with the most sought-after medical specialties. During the current stage to meet the needs of patients, through an easy-to-use digital innovation platform that promotes the future of smart transformation.



