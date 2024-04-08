The world of Peruvian entertainment was shaken after the news of the death of the young singer Flor Sheiza Quispe Sucapuca, better known as Muñequita Milly, at the age of 23. This tragic event has led the Medical College of Peru to announce an investigation against Dr. Víctor Barriga Fong, the surgeon responsible for the operation. The investigation focuses on clarifying the circumstances surrounding the postoperative complication of liposuction, which unfortunately culminated in a generalized abdominal infection, which caused the death of the artist.

The loss of Muñequita Milly has had a profound impact on the music industry and among her followers. Known for her outstanding contribution to the folkloric genre, her departure leaves a void in traditional Peruvian music, raising serious questions about the risks and safety of aesthetic procedures. In this context, Dr. Fong's role and the precautionary measures taken during and after surgery are under scrutiny.

What did the Medical College of Peru say about the case of Dr. Fong and Muñequita Milly?

He Medical College of Peru has expressed deep regret over the singer's death and has proceeded to launch a detailed investigation into Dr. Fong's actions.

The dean, Dr. Pedro Riega Lópezhighlighted in conversations with Latina Noticias, the importance of a fair and rigorous process to determine any ethical and disciplinary responsibility. “In relation to the case, there is a jurisdictional body, which is the Regional Council 3 of Lima, in charge of immediately collecting the information and proceeding with the ethical complaint to initiate investigations,” accurate. This step marks the beginning of a possible ethical disciplinary procedure, and highlighted the College's commitment to medical integrity and justice.

What did Dr. Víctor Fong say after the death of Muñequita Milly?

He Dr. Victor Barriga Fong He spoke out about the death of his patient through social networks and expressed his regret for the loss of Flor Sheiza Quispe Sucapuca, better known as Muñequita Milly.

“I deeply regret the departure of Flor Sheiza Quispe Sucapuca, known as Muñequita Milly. I reiterate my condolences to all of her family, friends and followers at this time of intense pain. “I want to communicate that I am actively collaborating with the authorities in the investigations they have initiated to clarify the facts,” declared the surgeon. These words highlight his willingness to cooperate with the ongoing investigations and his sadness at the tragic situation.

What did Milly Doll die of?

The Prosecutor's Office established that the death of Flor Quispe Sucapuca, better known in the musical field as Muñequita Sally, occurred on April 3, as a result of liposuction to which she underwent. The procedure was carried out by Dr. Víctor Barriga Fong. Later, on April 4, the findings of the autopsy performed on the singer's body were revealed. The cause of her death was peritonitis, which was accompanied by various lacerations to the intestines.

