Zero points, but no physical damage

Like in 2023 Marc Marquez he didn't score any points in Portimao and was involved in a collision with other riders, but this time the dynamic is decidedly different. If a year ago the Honda rider was clearly responsible for the collision with the unfortunate Miguel Oliveira, today's contact with Francesco Bagnaia seems like the most classic of race accidents.

Marquez and Bagnaia were fighting for fifth position. The eight-time world champion sank the attack in Turn-5 where yesterday he mocked Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia tried to cross and the two touched and ended up on the ground.

The Gresini rider immediately got back on the bike in an attempt to score some points, but finished in sixteenth position just outside the points zone. Then he stopped at the medical center for pain in his right side, but the checks revealed no consequences, declaring the pilot 'fit'. In three weeks in his beloved Austin, Texas he will be able to hunt for other satisfactions.