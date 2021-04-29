Hospitals and medical centers announced discounts on the price of nasal swabs to detect the Corona virus during the Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr holidays, reaching 55 dirhams, after it was 150 dirhams.

The discount packages targeted those wishing to leave the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and return to it, or those coming from outside it to spend the Eid week there, as it included the three required examinations, with the possibility of providing the first examination for those coming to Abu Dhabi in one of the medical centers from outside the emirate.

Advertisements on social media promoted PCR testing and home immunization services, along with the provision of vitamin injections to increase immunity and strengthen the body.

On the other hand, doctors warned against conducting “Covid-19” tests through unknown applications, or through intermediaries who come to homes to take samples, stressing the importance of conducting the “PCR” examination in centers approved by the health authorities in the state.

They also advised not to conduct an antibody test for “Covid-19” without consulting and supervising a specialist.

In detail, “Emirates Today” monitored advertisements for hospitals and private medical centers about reducing the price of the “PCR” swab, during the month of Ramadan and the next Eid Al Fitr holiday, as the price of the three examination package required to enter Abu Dhabi, and the fourth and eighth days, reached 150 dirhams.

Private medical centers provided examinations for unvaccinated employees in exchange for a monthly subscription that includes a discount ranging between 15 and 20% on the price of the examination, bringing the price of the periodic examination package for employees to 110 dirhams.

The subscription allows two examinations per month, in addition to a package of Eid examinations for families wishing to spend their holidays in Abu Dhabi.

And one of the health applications published a funded advertisement on social networks, confirming that it had obtained a license to provide a corona examination at home, and that its examinations were acceptable to local and international health authorities to enter Abu Dhabi or travel outside the country, indicating that its services were provided by a team of trained medical specialists, with Preserving personal protective equipment (medical uniform, gloves, and masks) during the examination procedure, while the test results are prepared and sent via the e-mail address within 24 to 36 hours, with the guarantee of the confidentiality of the result.

The application identified the benefits of home examination, including ensuring a smooth reservation system, delivering results within the specified period, obtaining an approved result and authorized for travel within and outside the country, in addition to conducting the examination at home helps protect the person, his family and society from transmitting infection.

Ads related to “Covid-19” were not limited to “PCR” examination services, but expanded to include home screening services to test serology to detect the presence of antibodies to the “Corona” virus for vaccinated people, and ads for vitamin injections that “give the recipient excellent health after 30 minutes.” Who took it, and strengthened his immune system. ”

The advertisements indicated that intravenous vitamins help to renew the cells of the body and restore its activity and vitality, as well as promote health in general, and give the body nutrition with vitamin (D). And much more, what maintains fitness, boosts immunity and helps restore youth.

She added that vitamins help glow the skin, contribute to improving health, hair and nails, and conduct a deep cleansing or strengthening of the body through antioxidants, and stopping the hair loss process.

On the other hand, doctors Ayman Rafiq, Walaa Abdullah, and Marwa Muhammad warned against conducting “Covid-19” tests through unknown applications, or through intermediaries who come to homes to take samples, stressing the importance of conducting a “PCR” examination in approved centers. From the health authorities in the state.

They also advised not to conduct an antibody test for “Covid-19” without consulting and supervising a specialist.

Doctors, Walid Al-Balushi, Mai Al-Sayed, and Doaa Hassan, confirmed that vitamin injections appeared as an alternative to nutritional supplements and vitamin pills that are taken orally, and are used to treat severe deficiencies in some vitamins and nutrients, but obtaining them requires full medical supervision, and a person cannot obtain them. on his own.

They explained that intravenous vitamin injection can be used with patients who suffer from health problems that do not enable them to absorb some nutrients through the stomach, including people who have undergone gastric sleeve operations.

Dermatologists and cosmetologists also resort to it to treat some skin problems and hair loss, resulting from a lack of vitamins in the body, stressing not to resort to vitamin injections until after a full examination of the patient, and to review the details of the medical history, to identify the vitamins missing in the body.

The prices of the nasal swab “PCR” to detect the Coronavirus have witnessed a decrease of 83% since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, as the price of the swab decreased from 370 dirhams to 65 dirhams.

The waiting time for an appointment to take the examination decreased from about a week to approximately three minutes, without a previous appointment, in addition to the decrease in the time for obtaining the examination results from five days to less than 24 hours, thanks to the infrastructure and the great capabilities granted to the health sector in the country. , Like laboratories.

There are laboratories that perform between 50 and 60 thousand examinations per day, thanks to the development of their systems, the excellence of the human resources working in them, and their utilization of modern medical devices and technologies.

The health authorities in the country affirmed that “the health system is qualified to conduct between 200 and 500 thousand nasal swab examinations to detect infection with (Covid-19) disease per day,” noting that “the UAE is classified as one of the best countries in the world in dealing with the pandemic and containing The repercussions of the (Covid-19) virus came due to the intensity of examinations to detect (Corona), the attraction of new laboratory techniques, the harnessing of the best modern technologies, in addition to the rehabilitation of the medical staff and the infrastructure of health facilities ».

Procedures for entering Abu Dhabi

According to the procedures approved for entering the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to allow entry to the emirate from within the country, within 48 hours of receiving a negative result for the examination of the nasal swab «PCR», and to continue to approve the PCR examination on the fourth day of entering the emirate for those whose stay exceeds four consecutive days, and to conduct an examination Additional PCR on the eighth day for those whose stay exceeds eight consecutive days, with the exception of those vaccinated in the national vaccination programs and volunteers in clinical studies of the vaccine who show their special condition, the letter E or the golden star, on the Al-Hosn application, as they do not have to do the fourth and eighth day examination.

According to the procedures related to entering the Emirate of Abu Dhabi with a “DPI” laser examination, entry is permitted within 24 hours of receiving a negative result for the laser examination, provided that the laser examination is not used to enter the emirate twice in a row, which can be proven through the application of Al-Hosn.

In the event that a laser scan is used to enter the emirate, and stay in it for more than 48 hours, a PCR examination must be performed on the third day. In the event of a stay of seven consecutive days or more, a PCR examination should be performed on the seventh day.

