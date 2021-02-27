Those residents of Almuñécar who are in their 80s, being called for their vaccination can count on transport if they have mobility problems.

Civil Protection will provide this service between the person’s home and the medical center on the day of the jab, free of charge, if the person has mobility problems that prevent them from attending by themselves.

Councilor for Citizen Safety, Francisco Robles Rivas, explained that those who require this service should phone 607 604 620 or alternatively 958 635 822.

Civil Protection is a volunteer organization, whose uniforms, equipment and vehicles are provided by the Town Hall

“From the Almuñécar Town Hall we want to offer help, not only to make the inoculation campaign as efficient and rapid as possible, but also so that no elderly person should have problems getting to the medical center,” explained, Mr. Robles.

