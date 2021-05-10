The Mayor of Salobreña met with the provincial delegate for the Junta and the managing director of the Southern Health Board to discuss the new Medical Center.

According to the Mayor, María Eugenia Rufino, Managing Director, Antonio Cansino, promised that the construction of the new medical center is a priority and is included within the Board’s plans, although it all hinges on receiving EU funding for Covid relief (Next Generation).

She told the provincial delegate, Indalecio Sánchez-Montesinos, that her concern is shared by the whole Town Council, as well as the citizens of Salobreña.

María Eugenia Rufino said that she holds the Council to this “verbal pledge” and hopes to see the paperwork back from the Council later this week.

She also mentioned that the doctor’s surgery in Lobres is in need of repair and that Salobreña needs extra staff to cover the summer, both to cover existing staff taking their holidays, as well as for the surge in the number of people using the medical-center staff during July and August.

(News: Salobrena, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)