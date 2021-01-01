Police in the US state of Wisconsin have arrested a US medical center worker who deliberately spoiled a batch of coronavirus vaccine. This was reported by the WBAY TV channel.

A former Aurora Health Care staff member deliberately removed approximately 500 doses of Moderna vaccine from the refrigerator and left them out of the locker overnight, knowing that the drug would then become ineffective.

Law enforcement officials charged the physician with deliberate damage to the vaccine, causing material damage, and actions that created a risk to the health of other people. It is noted that by his actions the pharmacist inflicted damage in the amount of 8 to 11 thousand dollars.

At first, the pharmacist claimed to have left the vaccine outside the refrigerator by accident while taking out other drugs. He later reported that he had spoiled the drug on purpose and had done it repeatedly.

