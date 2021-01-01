The police of the American state of Wisconsin detained an ex-employee of the medical center, due to whose deliberate actions, 500 doses of the drug from the Moderna coronavirus were spoiled, reports TASS…

It is clarified that the suspect, whose name has not been disclosed, is currently in the pre-trial detention center. He will be charged with deliberate damage to the vaccine, causing material damage, as well as actions that created a risk to the health of others.

The department noted that, according to preliminary data, the total cost of the spoiled drug is $ 8-11 thousand. The reason for the act of the former employee of the medical center is still not given.

The incident became known the day before. It was clarified that the employee of the medical center deliberately took out the containers with the drug from a special refrigerator and did not return them in time. After that he was fired. The police and the FBI have launched an investigation into the damage of 500 doses of the vaccine.

Moderna’s drug was registered with the United States Food and Drug Administration on December 19.