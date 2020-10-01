Medical care Specialist care crises in the Helsinki region: Thousands are waiting for surgeries and other treatment in a queue that is already breaking the law

In the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts, the queue of those who have been waiting for treatment for more than six months has been severely congested. The illegal situation is not explained by the corona crisis alone, but by the widely criticized information system Apotti.

For special medical care queues of waiting patients have swelled dramatically in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus). The most alarming queue has accumulated from those who have been waiting for treatment for more than half a year, and whose right to receive treatment no longer remains within the limits of the law.

At the end of July, there were more than 4,500 people waiting in the Hus area for more than six months. A year ago, at the end of July, there were 824 patients in the same queue. So the queue had stretched more than 5.5 times.

The number of patients waiting more than three months for treatment had also increased by less than a fifth. There were about 5,400 patients in the queue. A year ago, at the end of July, there were 4,625 patients in the queue.

Most patients who had been queuing for more than six months were waiting for access to surgical procedures and the ophthalmology unit. At the end of July, there were 2,299 patients in the surgery queue and 1,677 patients in the ophthalmology queue. The figures for the congestion appear in the minutes of the meeting of the board leading Husia on 14 September.

Congestion violate patients ’statutory right to access treatment within a time limit. This is a care guarantee provided for in the Health Care Act. Delays in treatment may result in, for example, prolongation of illness or sick leave.

Excessively long queues had accumulated for both outpatients and inpatients waiting to be admitted. Those waiting for treatment should be able to plan for future surgery or other treatment.

“The law says this is the stern board for six months. Information on those waiting for treatment must be published so that the citizen can see what waiting times are, ”says the Specialist Nursing Development Manager. Pirjo Häkkinen From the Department of Health and Welfare (THL).

THL statistics on the number of people waiting for treatment three times a year.

The metropolitan area responsible for the area and leading the Hyksin Hospital Area Atte Meretoja says first that the increase in treatment queues is explained by the coronavirus epidemic.

However, with a coronavirus crisis alone, queue elongation cannot be reversed. The protocol of the Hus government reviews the growth of queues by hospital and unit.

In several places, the reason for the increase in queues is the transition to a new patient information system in Apotti, in addition to the corona epidemic. Apotti is an Epic-based system produced in the United States for Hus.

Apotti was first introduced at Peijas Hospital in Vantaa in November 2018. In February 2020, Apotti’s use was extended to the Hyvinkää, Lohja, Länsi-Uusimaa and Porvoo hospital areas in Huski and the Jorvi Hospital, Gynecology and Obstetrics and Psychiatry units in the Hyksin hospital area.

The abbot has been widely criticized for being difficult to use and for not reliably extracting data. In the spring of 2019, Apoti’s difficult usability led to a chain of events in Peijas, where the patient died.

Read more: Deep concern for Apot

Last spring, Apotti still caused so many error situations that some doctors hoped the old systems were back during the corona crisis. Hus professionals at the time said Apot was still slowing down work and endangering patient safety.

In the minutes of the meeting Apotti has been mentioned in connection with the clear increase in the outpatient and surgical queues at Hyvinkää and the lack of care in the Porvoo hospital area. The number of gynecological surgeries has been increased by the introduction of Apot in the spring.

In the children and youth unit, the queue was already growing in the spring, according to the record. The reasons mentioned are Apotti and the coronation situation.

In specialty pediatrics, there has been a record number of patients in line for hematology appointments this fall. It has been recorded to be due to “more spring Apotti transfers than summer”. In cardiology, more than a hundred visits have to be postponed every month due to lack of time. It “is not due to summer, but to a longer-term phenomenon and spring Apotti transfers”.

The list of Apot’s connection to congestion continues.

The number of services provided by Hus is also stated to have decreased in January – July. The situation is explained by the “introduction of Apot and the reduction of elective activity due to the corona epidemic”. Elective means unhurried treatment.

Abbot also makes it difficult to obtain comprehensive queuing information. The deficiency has been observed in the treatment queues in those Hus units where the patient information system is in use, confirms THL’s Häkkinen.

“There have been problems at Apot that the information has not been reliably obtained,” says Häkkinen.

Hus must provide data on patients waiting to be treated to THL three times a year. The latest information published by THL is based on the situation on 30 April. According to a June THL report, nearly 400 people were missing from waiting for treatment. There were erroneously 520 patients in the queues whose procedure had actually been canceled.

According to the same THL report, some patients may have been registered with Apotti for treatment. But because these patients have lacked records of the specialty of care they need and the reason for queuing, they have been left out of the data.

Hus’ own website lacks information on the number of people waiting for treatment and waiting times this year. The latest data is from December 2019, although Husin must publish the data online at least every four months.

Hus’s December description of the problems stemming from Apot is similar to THL’s findings.

Hus said there was still “uncertainty” in the data on the number of waiters because Apotti had been introduced in Peijas – more than a year ago. In the spring of 2019, it had been noticed that some of Peijas’ queuers had been missing data. In contrast, patients whose treatment had been canceled were incorrectly included.

There had also been “uncertainty” in the reporting of surgeries and treatments that had taken place.

When Meretoja, director of the Hyksin hospital district, hears about the information contained in the public documents, he softens his view. Meretoja admits that Apot has had an impact on treatment congestion and a significant increase in queues during the first few weeks.

“Of course, in the spring, the introduction of Apoti was accompanied by a planned reduction in operations for three weeks,” Meretoja says.

“It affected the queues in February. The queues would have been taken care of if the corona had not come. ”

Meretoja admits that there have been problems in transferring information between Apot and the former Uranus.

“Combining information requires craftsmanship,” he says.

Urgent care will be reduced this autumn in the hospital districts of Helsinki and Uusimaa, as the implementation of the patient information system Apoti will take time and resources.­

In the coming weeks is facing the great effort of Apoth. At the turn of October – November, Finland’s largest hospital campus is due to switch to using it.

It is the turn of the Meilahti Hospital Area, the Skin and Allergy Hospital and Töölö Hospital, the Surgical Hospital and Hus’ share in the Malmi, Laakso, Aurora and Herttoniemi Hospitals and the Vega House.

Both THL’s Häkkinen and Husin Meretoja emphasize that the problems related to Apotti have been fixed compared to the spring. But according to Meretoja, Apotti is “a much more complex system than the old system” and not “by no means perfect”.

“There are a lot of things that should be done differently. The system is constantly being improved, ”says Meretoja.

The latest information on treatment queues is expected to be announced in the coming days. They are based on the situation at the end of August. THL’s Häkkinen predicts that the number of referrals from primary health care to Hus has decreased due to the corona epidemic. Thus, some patients have failed to seek treatment.

If patients begin to seek out again, treatment queues may continue to grow. If getting queue information gets tangled after the Meilahti expansion, “then it’s a problem, you can’t do anything,” Häkkinen describes.

According to Meretoja, a major deployment is not “the same threat and concern” as in February. Urgent treatment has been run down and no drop in treatment would be expected after the first three to four weeks.

“Hus is doing its best to ensure that, especially in non-urgent surgical procedures, we are able to bring treatments to a legal level by working overtime, hiring more staff and, if necessary, outsourcing services,” says Meretoja.