Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Medical care Research: Up to one-fifth of Finns hospitalized in Europe can carry superbacteria

March 29, 2022
in World Europe
The risk of infection was even higher for travelers to Eastern European countries.

28.3. 13:21

In Europe Finnish passengers who have been hospitalized can carry antibiotic-resistant superbacteria.

The matter emerges from a recent study by the University of Helsinki and the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus).

In the study, almost a fifth of Finnish tourists who were hospitalized in Europe carried some superbacteria back to Finland.

Eastern Europe the risk of infection was even higher for those traveling to third countries. Slightly more than a quarter of those treated in Eastern Europe carried superbacteria.

The study analyzed the screening results of almost 1,800 Finns who had been hospitalized in Europe during the year before the screening.

