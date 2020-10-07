Medical care Queues for care have risen to record levels this year: 18,000 people have been waiting for access to treatment for more than half a year

The corona situation now does not allow the queues to be dismantled, says the expert.

Coronavirus epidemic The resulting treatment queues are starting to reach record levels, according to recent THL statistics.

This is best illustrated by comparing two figures: In the last ten years, there have generally been around 2,000 people in hospital districts who have been waiting for more than half a year of emergency care at the end of August. There were almost 18,000 in August this year.

It is THL’s development manager Pirjo Häkkinen according to exceptional.

The situation arose when hospital districts postponed non-urgent care in hospitals during the spring and early summer due to coronary anticipation. At the same time, patients canceled already agreed treatment times because they feared getting a coronavirus infection during treatment.

The situation worsened during the summer holiday season, Häkkinen says.

At the end of August, nearly 137,000 patients were awaiting access to hospitals for treatment. Thirteen percent of them had been waiting more than six months for access to non-emergency care.

At the end of April, there were still six percent of all those waiting for long-term treatment.

Situation is very different in different hospital districts. The worst situation is in the Länsi-Pohja hospital district, where the proportion of those who had been waiting for emergency medical care for more than six months was almost 22 per cent at the end of August.

In the Etelä-Savo hospital district, the proportion of those waiting for treatment was the lowest, less than one per cent.

Hus was almost at the end of August 6,900 patients who had been queuing for more than six months. The number increased about eightfold per year.

Average the waiting period for hospitals is now two months. What is unclear, on the other hand, is how hospital districts will be able to reduce the care gap when a new coronavirus threat is present again.

“The corona situation may not be possible now to unload the queues. Many places have already started to dismantle queues, but as the situation worsens again, there may be slowdowns for non-urgent care. Urgent treatment must always be given, ”says Häkkinen.

In the past, queues have been dismantled by purchasing services from the private side or by working overtime. Häkkinen does not believe that districts would have the opportunity to do them overtime because resources are needed for acute care.

“It all depends now on how the corona situation develops.”

The situation criticizes the Medical Service Companies Association, which represents at least a private party. According to it, the deadlines under the Care Guarantee Act have been clearly exceeded in several areas, even if private service providers have the capacity to assist municipalities and associations of municipalities in dismantling queues.

“As early as the spring, the public sector could have cooperated with private service providers on this issue, as we have suggested several times. The situation would now be much brighter. For one reason or another, this is not what we wanted to do, ”says the executive director of the association Ismo Partanen.

“Patients are kept in queues rather than using services provided by the private sector. It would often have been possible to obtain the necessary services from the private sector at a significantly lower cost than if they had been done in-house, ”he says.