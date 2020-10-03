Medical care New figures reveal deepening crisis in specialist care in Hus: Nearly 7,000 patients are already waiting in line for illegal stretching

The worst-congested surgery and ophthalmology queues in the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts are the most congested.

Specialist medical care patient queues have continued to swell in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus). Illegal in long queues for more than half a year waiting for the last day of August, the treatment of almost 6 900 patients.

According to the Health Care Act, half a year is a care guarantee period during which a patient has the right to receive treatment.

Hus released fresh figures on waiting and waiting times for treatment on Thursday after HS had reported that treatment was congested. Hus had not published information on its website about this year’s queues.

Hus published data on those waiting for treatment at the end of August by specialty. There were just under 44,000 patients in the queues. The information must be published so that anyone can see what the waiting times for treatment are.

Thus, the number of people waiting more than six months had increased from more than 4,500 to almost 6,900 patients from the end of July to the end of August. A year ago, at the end of July, there had been 824 patients in the same queue. The illegal queue had stretched more than 8-fold compared to July 2019. Data for July 2019 and 2020 are from the minutes of the board meeting leading Husia on 14 September.

There were more than 8,700 patients waiting for more than three months at the end of August. The number has almost doubled compared to July 2019. By July 2020, there had been about 5,400 patients in the queue.

Hus Thursday released a press release in which it announced koronavirustilanteen led to about two thirds of the more than half a year of queues. The new patient information system Apotti has also contributed to the increase in queues. On 14 September, Hus also justified to the government that the number of its services had decreased, partly due to the introduction of Apot.

Worst are congested with surgery and ophthalmic treatment queues. Nearly 18,500 patients were queuing for surgical procedures at the end of August. There were just under 2,900 surgical patients in the illegal queues.

At the end of August, there were more than 7,200 patients in the eye disease queue. About 2,600 of them, more than one in three patients, had been waiting for more than half a year.

Of the most common surgeries, there was a particularly long queue for cataract surgery in August. More than 2,000 patients were waiting for cataract surgery, 38 percent of whom had waited more than six months.

The next highest number of people waiting for more than six months was for dental surgery (153, accounting for 54 percent), soft tissue surgery of the hand (82, 36 percent), and treatment for varicose veins (153, 33 percent).

At the end of August, there were a total of more than 9,700 patients waiting for the most common 27 surgeries and other treatments. Of these, almost 2,200, or more than one in five, had been queuing for more than six months.