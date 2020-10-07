Medical care Maria Veitola waited nine months in the treatment queue before undergoing tumor removal surgery

At the end of August, the illegal treatment Hus in long queues for more than half a year waiting for almost 7 000 patients.

Supplier Maria Veitola waited nine months for access to surgery to remove a large tumor from the thoracic cavity.

Veitola says In its Instagram updatethat the tumor was already found last December in contrast imaging.

He has since waited for access to tumor removal. Now, nine months later, the surgery is finally done.

According to the care guarantee, the surgery should have been done within six months.

Veitola writes in his update that he has been angry with the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts because he has not been in contact with him during the entire waiting period.

HS news October 1, that the queues of patients waiting for special medical care have expanded dramatically in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus).

At the end of July, there were more than 4,500 people who had been waiting for more than six months, ie those whose right to receive treatment did not remain within the law, in the Hus area. At the end of July a year ago, there were 824 patients in the same queue. So the queue had stretched more than 5.5 times.

Most over patients who had been queuing for six months were waiting for access to surgical procedures and the ophthalmology unit. At the end of July, there were 2,299 patients in the surgery queue and 1,677 patients in the ophthalmology queue.

Since then, it has emerged that patient queues are still swollen in Hus. Illegal in long queues for more than half a year waiting for the last day of August, the treatment of almost 6 900 patients.