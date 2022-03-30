Medical care Hus: The nurses’ strike would end virtually all unhurried care

If the strike starts on Friday, all scheduled surgery will be run down in Hus.

If The nurses’ strike begins on Friday, with huge consequences for the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus). This is what Hus’s chief administrative officer says Veli-Matti Ulander.

“It would feel significant in our operations. If we think of operating theaters, an estimated 60 percent of them would be closed. ”

In other words, in practice, only emergency surgeries could be treated and the emergency services kept operational.

All scheduled surgery would be run down. Outpatient clinics would postpone any treatment that could be postponed.

The amount of protection work to be restricted outside the strike is still being negotiated. Therefore, it is not possible to fully accurately estimate the number of caregivers going on strike from Hus.

Trade unions already state in their strike warning that work that is done to protect a patient’s life or prevent permanent serious injury is excluded from the strike.

Ulander says the strike would start with a really challenging situation due to the increased care debt of the pandemic.

“Take artificial joint surgery, for example. There was a pandemic peak in hospitals in January. Since then, it has not been possible to shorten the cutting queues. In addition, the number of patients now infected with the corona has started to rise again, ”Ulander describes.

For Friday a strike warning has been filed with 25,000 nurses going on strike across the country.

In addition to Hus, nurses belonging to Super and Tehy are on strike in the hospital districts of Northern Ostrobothnia, Northern Savonia, Southwest Finland, Pirkanmaa and Central Finland. In addition, the strike includes a few private companies as well as recruitment services insofar as work is done in these hospital districts.

The first strike will therefore cut back on university hospitals in particular.

If no agreement is reached by the middle of the month, the nurse strike will be extended to even more hospital districts.

The strike, which may start now on Friday, concerns special medical care, not directly the services of the City of Helsinki, for example.

On the other hand, plans are being made in Helsinki for primary health care in the event of a strike in the municipal sector, which may begin on 19 April in the Helsinki metropolitan area.