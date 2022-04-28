Medical care Hus ‘caregivers’ holidays were abruptly canceled – those who had time to leave were criticized at work

In Hus, the official approval of the holidays was stretched to the very last. Surprisingly, one unit does not have access to holidays.

Helsinki and the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) currently has caregivers on duty who thought they were on holiday these weeks.

Caregivers interviewed by HS say their unit has been notified that even promised holidays cannot be taken in the weeks after the strike.

Some have run into difficulties after their holiday or have canceled trips already paid for.

Many have arranged their holidays well in advance with their supervisor and the vacancies have appeared on the holiday lists. However, in the spring of the strike, it has been the practice for the holidays not to be officially confirmed in the electronic system until two weeks before they start.

When the strike ended, many others at Hus began their holidays to rotate normally. In this unit, on the other hand, it was reported that vacations are not possible. Summer holidays are also not confirmed.

So many nurses who have booked their holidays for this or the previous week are now at work. According to nurses, there is little to do when doctors ’vacations rotate as agreed.

Caregivers say no compensation for the cancellation has been promised, although the cost to many has come.

Part has only heard about the cancellation of a holiday after returning from the holiday. There has then been a talk of unauthorized absence at work.

HS does not tell the names or unit of the caregivers because they fear they will get into trouble from the interview.

“The gaps are really inflamed. For example, no one can travel if the holidays are only accepted a couple of weeks in advance and the acceptance cannot be relied on either, ”says the caregiver.

Another says everyone in the unit is frustrated and tired.

“This is a completely inferior way to treat employees.”

Husin Director of Service Relations Kati Virtanen has not heard of the wider ambiguities surrounding the holidays. He suspects it is a misunderstanding, but does not take a stand on who.

“If the employer has already accepted the leave, it cannot be canceled unilaterally. The situation sounds miserable, but I assume we have tried to do the right thing here. ”

The leave agreed upon together can be postponed, but Hus still holds that additional compensation should be received in that case. You do not have to agree to the transfer, it is specifically an agreement.

Virtanen suspects that the misunderstanding would be related to what is considered an approved holiday.

Indeed, Hus has an electronic system for requesting and accepting holidays.

Usually spring holidays are confirmed in the system well in advance of winter. Now, under the strikes, it was instructed that confirmation would be made two weeks before the start of the holiday.

Due to the strike, practical matters have had to be settled, for example, when the holiday has started during the strike and ended after it. In the situation after the strike, Virtanen says that no information about wider problems has been carried to his ears.

Virtanen says that of course the employee has the right to be on strike and should not be punished for it.

What if the holiday has been agreed with the supervisor other than in the system provided for this purpose, for example orally or by e-mail?

“Yes, for example, an employee has the right to rely on the promise made in an email in the same way.”